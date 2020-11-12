Hyogo police find stimulant drugs in underwear of woman 2 days after arrest

HYOGO (TR) – A woman in custody in Amagasaki City was found last month to have concealed illegal drugs inside her underwear, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 11).

On October 26, officers from the Amagasaki-Higashi Police Station arrested the woman, 46, on suspicion of using kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Two days later, police sent the woman to prosecutors at the Amagasaki branch of the Kobe District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

While with prosecutors, the woman began to behave in a way considered suspicious. During a search, a plastic bag containing a white powder was found inside her underwear.

“It’s stimulant drugs,” she said. Police later confirmed that the substance was in fact stimulant drugs.

According to Hyogo Prefectural Police, suspects undergo a physical examination when taken into custody. As well, police manage any of their personal belongings.

Police are now checking on whether there was a problem with the examination of the woman in question upon her arrest.