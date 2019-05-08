Home of controversial plastic surgeon Katsuya Takasu burglarized

AICHI (TR) – A home of controversial plastic surgeon Katsuya Takasu burglarized of gold valued at more than 30 million, investigative sources revealed on Wednesday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (May 8).

At around 3:00 a.m., a security firm reported the break-in at a second home of Takasu in Nisshin City. The lost property included seven one-kilogram plates of gold and a personal computer.

A crowbar was used to open the front door of the residence. No persons were present at the time of the incident, police said.

An examination of security camera footage showed between two and three persons behaving suspiciously in the parking lot at the time of the break-in.

“Thieves came while I was away for a while,” Takasau wrote on Twitter. “My secret savings were taken.”

Twitter

Use of Twitter by Takasu, who runs a chain of clinics, has drawn attention in the past.

In 2017, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery expelled Takasu after it was learned that he made tweets in 2015 in which he praised the Nazis. In one tweet, he wrote that the Nanjing Massacre and the existence of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland “are fabrications.”

In March, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum responded to the tweet, saying that the Holocaust is “historic fact.” Takasu responded by saying that he was skeptical about a tweet referring to something from several years ago.