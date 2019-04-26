Hokkaido: Video shows man breaking into cemetery office

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly breaking into the office of a cemetery in Mikasa City and stealing items, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 25).

Early on April 24, Tetsuya Yamauchi, of no known occupation, allegedly used a crowbar to smash a glass door in gaining access to the office. He then stuffed beads, bracelets and other small items valued in his pockets.

In security camera footage, Yamauchi is shown casually strolling around the interior of the office. During the perusal, he overlooks a high-priced gem on a counter and instead opts to stack about 40 cans of beer and coffee from a refrigerator into a cardboard box.

The total value of the items taken was around 60,000 yen. During questioning, Yamauchi admitted to the allegations, police said.