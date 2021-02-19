Hokkaido: Sapporo massage parlor accused of employing high school girl

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of a massage parlor in Sapporo City over the alleged employment of a high school girl while knowing she was a minor, reports (Feb. 17).

Between last June and December, Takaaki Kanno, 35, allegedly employed the girl, then 17, to provide male customers with massages while the cleavage of her chest was visible.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Act, Kanno admitted to knowing that the girl was under 18.

The parlor is located in Shiroishi Ward. The matter emerged after a customer tipped off police about the girl.

Kanno runs a second parlor in the same ward. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether the suspect employed other girls under the age of 18.