Hokkaido: Pair found with 16 kg of marijuana in Sapporo residence

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have sent two men to prosecutors for cultivating marijuana at a residence in Sapporo earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (Apr. 2).

On February 2, investigators with the Hokkaido Narcotics Control Department seized about 16 kilograms of dry marijuana in plastic bags and marijuana resin with a total street value of 97.65 million yen from the residence.

Officers also found 25 marijuana plants and various equipment.

On Tuesday, police sent Noriyuki Matsumoto, a 39-year-old resident of Minami Ward, and Yasuhiro Takeuchi, a 31-year-old resident of Chuo Ward, of cultivating marijuana with intent to sell. Last month, they were sent prosecutors for possessing the contraband with intent to sell.

Police believe the suspects rented the residence as a part of drug trafficking ring that operated not only in Hokkaido but nationwide.