Hokkaido host accused of prostituting high school girl who ran up debts at club

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a bar host for allegedly forcing a high school girl into prostitution after she ran up debts at his club, reports Fuji News Network (April 10).

Last September, Kazuki Wakita, 21, provided the girl, the with a male customer at a hotel in Sapporo City’s Chuo Ward.

Police allege that Wakita, who lives in Chuo, knew that the girl was a minor.

Police have accused the host of violating the Child Welfare Act and the anti-prostitution law. “I wanted money,” the suspect told police in admitted to the allegations.

When pressed for details, the suspect was unable to estimate the time period or customers. “Since there were so many, I don’t know,” he said.

However, police estimated that she proved sex to dozens of customers.

The girl charged 15,000 yen per encounter, which was collected each time by Wakita, police said.

Met on social media

According to police, Wakita met the girl on Instagram last August. The pair then began dating.

Each day thereafter, she visited the club and ran up large bills, including for Champagne. Eventually, the amount she owed reached 2.8 million yen.

The host then forced the girl into prostitution, finding her customers via dating sites.

At this time, Wakita was living with the girl. The prostitution emerged after she visited the residence of her grandparents to retrieve a package.

At some point, the girl took a university entrance exam and passed. She now is enrolled at the institution.