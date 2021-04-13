 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido host accused of prostituting high school girl who ran up debts at club

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 13, 2021

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a bar host for allegedly forcing a high school girl into prostitution after she ran up debts at his club, reports Fuji News Network (April 10).

Last September, Kazuki Wakita, 21, provided the girl, the with a male customer at a hotel in Sapporo City’s Chuo Ward.

Police allege that Wakita, who lives in Chuo, knew that the girl was a minor.

Police have accused the host of violating the Child Welfare Act and the anti-prostitution law. “I wanted money,” the suspect told police in admitted to the allegations.

When pressed for details, the suspect was unable to estimate the time period or customers. “Since there were so many, I don’t know,” he said.

However, police estimated that she proved sex to dozens of customers.

The girl charged 15,000 yen per encounter, which was collected each time by Wakita, police said.

A high school girl ran up 2.8 million yen in debts by purchasing Champagne at a host club in Sapporo City

Met on social media

According to police, Wakita met the girl on Instagram last August. The pair then began dating.

Each day thereafter, she visited the club and ran up large bills, including for Champagne. Eventually, the amount she owed reached 2.8 million yen.

The host then forced the girl into prostitution, finding her customers via dating sites.

At this time, Wakita was living with the girl. The prostitution emerged after she visited the residence of her grandparents to retrieve a package.

At some point, the girl took a university entrance exam and passed. She now is enrolled at the institution.

Published in Crime, Hokkaido, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »