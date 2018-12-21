Hokkaido: Ex-cop out on bail for use of stimulant drugs arrested again

HOKKAIDO (TR) – A former police officer who is out on bail over the possession of stimulant drugs has been arrested again for the same crime, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 20).

On December 11, Osamu Narita, 46, was found to be possession of 0.5 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at his residence in Sapporo.

On Thursday, police also accused Narita of using stimulant drugs at an unspecified location in Sapporo earlier in the month.

The suspect admits to both charges, police said.

On October 11, an officer found Narita and a female acquaintance, aged in her 20s, to be in possession of 0.9 grams of stimulant drugs inside a vehicle parked in Sapporo. The day before, he injected stimulant drugs into his system inside a hotel in the same city.

Narita was sent to prosecutors regarding the first case on November 1. He was released on bail the following day. Police searched his residence after receiving information that he had obtained more drugs.

Narita was formerly a sergeant at the Chuo Police Station. Over a 10-year period, he conducted drug-related investigations. He was dismissed from his post on November 8.