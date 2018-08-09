Hokkaido: Cop flashed women in Sapporo

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested an officer for exposing himself to women in Sapporo earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 7).

At around 1:00 p.m. on June 24, Yuta Yamao, a 26-year-old sergeant in the Community Safety Division at the Tomakomai Police Station, pulled down his pants and underwear in revealing his lower body to about 5 women, including a teenage girl, on a sidewalk in Minami Ward, according to police.

Yamao, who has been accused of indecent exposure, admits to the allegations, police said.

At the time of the incident, Yamao was visiting his family while off duty. He surfaced as a person of interest for police due to eyewitness testimony.

“With an officer being tasked with ensuring the safety and security of the citizens of Hokkaido, this occurrence is extremely regrettable,” said Eiichi Otsuji, chief inspector of the Hokkaido Prefectural Police. “We will deal with this matter strictly based on the results of investigation.”