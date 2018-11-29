Hiroshima: Elderly woman dies after son leaves home for net cafe

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for abandoning his mother, who later died, at their residence in Fukuyama City earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 28).

Between the middle of November and Sunday, Noriyuki Yamaki, a temporary worker, allegedly left his mother, 80, in the residence while he resided at an internet cafe.

When Yamaki returned to the residence on Sunday, he found his mother dead atop a futon. Police arriving at the residence found the body not have any external wounds.

Police later accused Yamaki, who shared the residence with his mother, of abandonment by a guardian resulting in death. “Abandonment was not my intention,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Police are planning to conduct an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death.