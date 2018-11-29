 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hiroshima: Elderly woman dies after son leaves home for net cafe

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 29, 2018

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for abandoning his mother, who later died, at their residence in Fukuyama City earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 28).

Between the middle of November and Sunday, Noriyuki Yamaki, a temporary worker, allegedly left his mother, 80, in the residence while he resided at an internet cafe.

When Yamaki returned to the residence on Sunday, he found his mother dead atop a futon. Police arriving at the residence found the body not have any external wounds.

Fukuyama City
A man found his mother dead inside the residence they share in Fukuyama City on Sunday (Twitter)

Police later accused Yamaki, who shared the residence with his mother, of abandonment by a guardian resulting in death. “Abandonment was not my intention,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Police are planning to conduct an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »