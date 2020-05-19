Hiroshima: Boy, 19, intentionally rams car into police station

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police arrested a 19-year-old boy after he rammed his vehicle into a police station in Fukuyama City early Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 19).

At around 12:40 a.m., the boy, a factory worker, drove the vehicle into the entrance of the Fukuyama East Police Station.

The boy then allegedly slapped a head patrol officer in the face after he began questioning the youth.

After he was taken into custody on suspicion of interfering with duties of a public servant over the slap, the boy admitted to the allegations, police said.

The entrance to the station is located a few meters off of a road. After the head patrol officer heard a loud sound, he went outside and found the vehicle lodged into the entrance with the boy nearby.

Alcohol was not detected on the boy’s breath, police said.

With police suspecting that the boy intentionally rammed into the entrance, the investigation is continuing on suspicion of causing property damage.