Hawaiian shirt leads to arrest of man, 26, for molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – It was his shirt that gave him away.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Hachioji City last month, reports TBS News (Oct. 6).

On September 13, Kanta Koike, of no known occupation, allegedly trespassed into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, and carried out acts deemed obscene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Koike admitted to the allegations, police said.

In investigating the case, police examined security camera footage taken in the area and observed the likely perpetrator to be wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

DNA match

Police had initially arrested Koike for breaking into another residence in September.

During that investigation, police searched the suspect’s residence and found a Hawaiian shirt, which they connected to the aforementioned incident.

The results of a subsequent DNA analysis of evidence found at the woman’s residence proved to be a match for Koike, police said.