Gunma police: Victim in Kiryu shooting was yakuza

GUNMA (TR) – A 51-year-old man fatally shot by an unknown gunman in Kiryu City on Friday evening was a member of a criminal syndicate, police have learned, reports TBS News (Jan. 25).

At around 7 p.m., a local resident tipped off police about “several shots fired and a man down” at an apartment building in the Tenjincho area.

Officers arriving at the scene found Keisuke Kihara, a member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, collapsed in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

Kihara was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, police said previously.

“Several men outside got into what sounded like a dispute,” one eyewitness said.

Police heard from another eyewitness that the suspected gunman fled from the scene by car after the incident.

The case is being treated as murder.

The apartment building is located in a residential area about 3 kilometers northeast of JR Kiryu Station on the Ryomo Line.