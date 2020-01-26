 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gunma police: Victim in Kiryu shooting was yakuza

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 26, 2020

GUNMA (TR) – A 51-year-old man fatally shot by an unknown gunman in Kiryu City on Friday evening was a member of a criminal syndicate, police have learned, reports TBS News (Jan. 25).

At around 7 p.m., a local resident tipped off police about “several shots fired and a man down” at an apartment building in the Tenjincho area.

Officers arriving at the scene found Keisuke Kihara,  a member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, collapsed in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

Kihara was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, police said previously.

A Yamaguchi-gumi member was shot dead in front of an apartment building in Kiryu City on Friday night (Twitter)

“Several men outside got into what  sounded like a dispute,” one eyewitness said.

Police heard from another eyewitness that the suspected gunman fled from the scene by car after the incident.

The case is being treated as murder.

The apartment building is located in a residential area about 3 kilometers northeast of JR Kiryu Station on the Ryomo Line.

