Gunma: Man shot dead in Maebashi; gunman on run

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police are hunting for the gunman who fatally shot a 51-year-old man in Kiryu City on Friday evening, reports NHK (Jan. 25).

At around 7 p.m., a local resident tipped off police about “several shots fired and a man down” at an apartment building in the Tenjincho area.

Officers arriving at the scene found Keisuke Kihara, of no known occupation, collapsed in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. He was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later.

Police heard from a an eyewitness that the suspected gunman fled from the scene after the incident. The case is being treated as murder.

The apartment building is located in a residential area about 3 kilometers northeast of JR Kiryu Station on the Ryomo Line.