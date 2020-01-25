 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gunma: Man shot dead in Maebashi; gunman on run

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 25, 2020

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police are hunting for the gunman who fatally shot a 51-year-old man in Kiryu City on Friday evening, reports NHK (Jan. 25).

At around 7 p.m., a local resident tipped off police about “several shots fired and a man down” at an apartment building in the Tenjincho area.

Officers arriving at the scene found Keisuke Kihara, of no known occupation, collapsed in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. He was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later.

A 51-year-old man was shot dead in Kiryu City on Friday night (Twitter)

Police heard from a an eyewitness that the suspected gunman fled from the scene after the incident. The case is being treated as murder.

The apartment building is located in a residential area about 3 kilometers northeast of JR Kiryu Station on the Ryomo Line.

