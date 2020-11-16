 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gunma: 2 children found dead in bath, mother collapsed in ditch

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 16, 2020

GUNMA (TR) – Two children were found dead and their mother collapsed in Annaka City on Monday, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 16).

At around 4:30 a.m., a 73-year-old woman alerted emergency services. “My grandchildren have collapsed,” she reportedly said.

Personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Matsuidamachi area, found a boy, 4, and his sister, 2, collapsed in the bathtub. They were later confirmed dead, police said.

Two children were found dead in their bathtub in Annaka City on Monday (Twitter)

The bodies of children, clothed in their pajamas, showed no signs of external wounds.

At around 7:15 a.m., a neighbor found the children’s mother, 32, collapsed in a drainage ditch near the residence. She was transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, police said.

Including the mother, her children and her parents, six people live in the residence. Police are planning to question the mother about the case upon her recovery.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »