Gifu: Suspected drunk driver plows vehicle into grocery store

GIFU (TR) – A suspected drunk driver plowed his vehicle into a market in Kani City on Wednesday, injuring two persons, police said, reports Fuji News Network (June 16).

At around 3:30 p.m., the man, 69, drove the passenger vehicle into the front of Yunohana Ichiba, knocking over two male and female shoppers.

The victims, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, were conscious upon being transported to a hospital.

The driver, whose breath of smelled of alcohol, suffered serious injuries to his head and legs, police said.

Security camera footage taken at the market shows the vehicle moving in reverse from the parking lot, passing through the front doors and crashing through displays before coming to a halt. One man dressed in blue work clothes is shown being knocked to the side by the vehicle.

The driver has admitted to being under the influence of alcohol. Police are now investigating whether to charge the driver with drunk driving.