German man suspected of spraying liquid on women in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male German national for allegedly spraying a liquid on two women in Shibuya Ward earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 3).

On Sunday, Anton Weimer, 45, allegedly sprayed the unidentified liquid on the neck of a 20-year-old female college student without saying a word while she walked on Takeshita-dori.

About 30 minutes later, the suspect allegedly sprayed two other women at a location about 500 meters from the first incident.

There were no injuries in the incidents, police said.

“I did something,” Weimer was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now trying to identify the liquid.