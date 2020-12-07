Gang members die after being brought to hospitals in Kanagawa, Gunma

GUNMA (TR) – Two members of separate criminal syndicates died in Kanagawa and Gunma prefectures after they were brought to hospitals over the weekend.

Police believe the incidents are part of a dispute between the Inagawa-kai and Sumiyoshi-kai gangs, reports NHK (Dec. 6).

On Saturday night, Wataru Hibino, a 26-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, was found collapsed at the entrance of a hospital in Yokohama City’s Kohoku Ward.

HIbino, whose body showed signs of having been beaten, was later confirmed dead, police said.

At around 10:00 a.m. the next day, Noriyasu Ishizawa, a 46-year-old member of the Inagawa-kai, was found collapsed at the entrance of another hospital in Ota City, Gunma.

Ishizawa, whose body also showed signs of having been beaten, was as well later confirmed dead, police said.

Police are investigating whether the gang members were beaten at different locations before being brought to the hospitals.