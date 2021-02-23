Fukushima: Man shot dead at used car dealership

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police are hunting for the gunman who shot and killed a 37-year-old man at a used car dealership in Sukagawa City on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 23).

At just past 7:00 p.m., the wife of Takeshi Sakuma telephoned police. “My husband was attacked while talking on the telephone,” she reportedly said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found Sakuma collapsed and bleeding from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head in the garage of the dealership.

He was then taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, police said.

Police are treating the case as murder.