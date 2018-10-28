Fukushima: 4 men arrested over dismembered corpse found in Aizumisato

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested four men in connection with a dismembered corpse found in the town of Aizumisato earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 23).

Police have accused Tomu Amano, a 32-year-old executive of a company, and the three other suspects of carving up the corpse of Yoshiaki Sugaya, 49, and burying it in a forested area of the town.

The four suspects deny the allegations, according to the Aizu-Wakamatsu Police Station.

On April 26, a man picking wild plants found the body — later identified as belonging to Sugaya — in the forest and alerted police. Officers arriving at the scene found the unclothed body partially buried with the head and at least one leg exposed.

The cause of death was a strong blow to the head, police said.

The four suspects experienced money-related problems with Sugaya. Police are now investigating whether to apply murder charges to the suspects.