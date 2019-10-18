Female police officer who left gun, handcuffs in toilet worked at sex parlor

HYOGO (TR) – A police officer who forgot her gun inside a bathroom at a train station in the prefecture last month has been suspended from duty, reports NHK (Oct. 18).

Following the incident, the results of an investigation revealed she worked part-time at a sex parlor, police said on Friday.

Between May and September, the 27-year-old head patrol officer with the Hyogo Prefectural Police earned about 300,000 yen while working part-time at a fuzoku parlor in Osaka City.

“The income was used to cover entertainment expenses, such as for eating out,” she said. “I am reflecting upon my betrayal of the [public’s] trust.”

The matter emerged during an investigation into her leaving her belt with the loaded pistol and handcuffs on a hook inside a toilet for the Shinkansen bullet train at JR Aioi Station at about 4:00 p.m on September 29.

After she exited the toilet and boarded a local train, another person found the gun and handcuffs and notified station staff. “I lost credibility as a police officer,” the officer was later quoted.

For leaving her gun behind, the department handed her a one-month suspension. However, she chose to resign from her post on Friday, police said.

Masanori Kitayama, a chief inspector, said, “We will strive to prevent a relapse.”