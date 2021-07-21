Farmer in Hokkaido posed as police officer in molestation of high school girl

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a farmer who allegedly posed as a police officer during the molestation of a high school girl in Tomakomai City, reports Fuji News Network (July 21).

“I am a police officer,” Yuya Onishi told the girl on July 18. “We are going for a ride.”

He then took her to a parking lot where he is alleged to have fondled her body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Onishi admitted to the allegations, the Tomakomai Police Station said.

Prior to the incident, the girl exited a shopping mall by bicycle. The suspect then approached her and falsely claimed to be a police officer.