Executive abducted in Ginza later released in Chiba hotel parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for three men who abducted a male corporate executive in Ginza on Tuesday before releasing him hours later in Chiba Prefecture, reports TBS News (Aug. 19).

At just past 5:00 p.m., the trio abducted the executive, a Chinese national aged in his 60s, as he pedaled a bicycle in the posh district and shoved him into a white van.

After blindfolding him, at least one of them threatened, “We know you have money.”

About five hours later, at around 10:00 p.m., the abductors released the executive at a parking lot for a hotel in Katsuura City, Chiba.

“They sprayed me with pepper spray and taped over my eyes,” the executive later told officers at a nearby koban police box.

The executive was not seriously hurt in the incident, police said.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the three abductors on suspicion of confinement.