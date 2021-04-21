Ex-Shiga town councillor not prosecuted for exposing self in coffee shop

AICHI (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former town councillor from a nearby prefecture for allegedly exposing himself to a female customer in a coffee shop in Ama City earlier this year, reports Biwako Broadcasting (April 20).

On February 25, Kazutoshi Kitagawa, 65, allegedly unzipped his pants and revealed his lower body to the 69-year-old woman while he was seated in a chair in the kissaten coffee shop.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, Kitagawa admitted to the allegations. “After opening a magazine and seeing a naked woman, I became excited,” he told police.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kitagawa. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

At the time of the incident, Kitagawa was a councillor for the town of Toyosato, Shiga Prefecture. In March, he resigned from his post.

As the incident unfolded, the 69-year-old woman alerted a staff member at the coffee shop.