Shiga town councillor exposed self in coffee shop after becoming ‘excited’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 1, 2021

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a town councillor from a nearby prefecture after he allegedly exposed himself to a female customer in a coffee shop in Ama City last week, reports NHK (Feb. 26).

At around 9:30 a.m. on February 25, Kazutoshi Kitagawa, 65, allegedly unzipped his pants and revealed his lower body to the 69-year-old woman while he was seated in a chair in the kissaten coffee shop.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, Kitagawa admitted to the allegations, the Tsushima Police Station said.

“After opening a magazine and seeing a naked woman, I became excited,” he told police.

Kitagawa is a councillor for the town of Toyosato, Shiga Prefecture. During questioning, he said that he visited Ama City for a work-related matter connected to his role as the director of a construction company.

As the incident unfolded, the 69-year-old woman alerted a staff member at the coffee shop.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

