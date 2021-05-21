Ex-sex workers suspected of swindling men by luring them to hotels

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two women who are suspected of swindling nearly two dozen men by luring them to hotels, reports TBS News (May 29).

According to police, Chiharu Sato and Rie Sakamoto, both 31, worked together to steal 43,000 yen in cash from the shoulder bag of a 28-year-old man at a hotel in the Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward last month.

Upon their arrests on suspicion of theft on Thursday, both suspects admitted to the allegations.

According to police, Sato and Sakamoto met five years ago when they worked together at a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor.

“Master and servant”

Sakamoto began living in Sato’s residence last December in a relationship described by Fuji News Network (May 20) as “master and servant.” In lieu of paying rent, Sakamoto did the heavy lifting in the capers.

The victims were targeted via a matchmaking app. Sato instructed Sakamoto to meet them at hotels in Ikebukuro.

In the aforementioned case, Sakamoto stole the money while the victim was in the shower, a crime that only required 10 minutes.

After each crime, Sakamoto sent photographs of the stolen items to Sato via the app Line. The stolen cash was used to purchase brand-name goods and cover living expenses.

Over a two-month period, they are believed to have swindled about 20 men out of around 1 million yen.