Ex-motor boat racer accused of fixing races

AICHI (TR) – Prosecutors with a special investigation division of the Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s Office have accused a former motor boat racer of fixing races last year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 8).

On July 2, former boat racer Masaki Nishikawa is alleged to have deliberately lost the second and fourth races at the Boat Race Biwako course in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture on July 2.

In exchange for the losses, he allegedly received a payment of 3 million yen in cash from Takashi Masukawa, a 53-year-old company employee.

Nishikawa and Masukawa have been accused of violating the Motor Boat Racing Act. Prosecutors did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

By rule, racers must refrain from engaging in outside communication

the day before a race. However, Nishikawa was found to have used his smartphone to communicate with Masukawa the day before the race last July.

Masukawa collected payouts for the races after he placed wagers that turned out to be winners, prosecutors said.

Nishikawa made his motor boat racing debut in 2009. He then rose through the ranks to become a top racer. His career earnings totaled 175 million yen.

Last September, he resigned due to “personal” reasons.