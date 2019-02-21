Ex-hostess club employees arrested for dumping corpse of customer who died from drinking

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested two former employees of a hostess club in Edogawa Ward for allegedly dumping the corpse of a man who died after excessive drinking, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 21).

At around 10:10 a.m. on October 5, Takeshi Kamiya, then the 34-year-old manager of the club, and then employee Takuya Horie, 28, allegedly left the body of Shin Kosakai, a 44-year-old chef, outside the establishment in the Minamikoiwa area.

“I carried the customer to the road, but I do not recognize that he was dead,” Kamiya told police in denying the allegations. Horie admits to the charges, saying that “the customer was completely smashed due to alcohol and I carried him to the road since he could not move.”

According to police, the results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death of Kosakai to have been acute alcohol poisoning. Based on eyewitness testimony, police believe that he vomited and died inside the club as a result of excessive drinking of alcohol, including tequila. The suspects then carried him outside.

Kamiya and Horie became persons of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.