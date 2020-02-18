Ex-gov. security officer accused of seriously injuring man while fleeing molestation accusation

TOKYO (TR) – A former security officer with the government was arrested in Chiyoda Ward on Monday after he seriously injured a man while attempting to flee a molestation accusation, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 17).

At around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Masao Shinada, 52, allegedly fondled the body of a girl inside a carriage of the Toei Shinjuku Line.

Upon the train’s arrival at Jimbocho Station, Shinada attempted to flee after a man in 20s tried to apprehend him on the platform.

The pair then began scuffling on a staircase inside the station. Shinada then shoved the man down the stairs, causing him to fall about 2 meters.

The man, who suffered a fractured skull, was unconscious upon being transported to a hospital. His condition is considered serious, the Kanda Police Station said.

“I do not recall molesting [a person],” the suspect was quoted by police. About the man, he added, “I merely brushed him off after he grabbed me.”

Previous case

Shinada was a member of the Security Police, which is a government unit that protects dignitaries in Japan and overseas. The suspect is currently a company employee living in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture.

The case is the second involving Shinada. In July, 2007, an officer from the Katsushika Police Station arrested him for molesting a female university student inside a train.

In that case, Shinada was also accused of shoving and injuring a male bystander who attempted to apprehend him. However, prosecutors dropped both the molestation and inflicting injury charges. Shinada later resigned from his post after he received a one-month suspension.

In the most recent case, police are now investigating whether to also accuse Shinada of molesting the girl, which would be a violation of a Tokyo metropolitan public nuisance ordinance.