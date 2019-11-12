Ex-entertainer Masashi Tashirode denies possessing stimulant drugs

MIYAGI (TR) – Following last week’s arrest of Masashi Tashiro over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs, the former entertainer has denied the allegations, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 8).

on August 23, Tashiro, 63, allegedly possessed an unspecified amount of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at a lodging facility in Shiogama City, Miyagi Prefecture.

In the latest development, Tashiro denies the allegations. “[The drugs] are not mine,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On November 6, he allegedly possessed the same drug in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward. Police did not reveal whether he admits to that accusation.

The arrest was the fifth for Tashiro. His first arrest was in 2000 for filming the underwear of a woman at Toritsu-Daigaku Station in Meguro Ward. He was accused of the same crime in 2015. He has also been convicted of violating the Stimulants Control Law on several occasions.

In the 1980, Tashiro made his debut with rhythm and blues band The Chanels. He has also performed as a comedian.

Police are now investigating how Tashiro obtained the contraband.