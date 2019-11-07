Ex-entertainer Masashi Tashiro accused of possessing stimulant drugs

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested former entertainer Masashi Tashiro over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs, reports Nikkan Sports (Nov. 6).

on August 23, Tashiro, 63, allegedly possessed an unspecified amount of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at a lodging facility in Shiogama City, Miyagi Prefecture. On Wednesday, he allegedly possessed the same drug in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admit to the allegations.

The arrest is the fifth for Tashiro. His first arrest was in 2000 for filming the underwear of a woman at Toritsu-Daigaku Station in Meguro Ward. He was accused of the same crime in 2015. He has also been convicted of violating the Stimulants Control Law on several occasions.

In the 1980, Tashiro made his debut with rhythm and blues band The Chanels. He has also performed as a comedian.