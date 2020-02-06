Erika Sawajiri handed suspended prison term for possessing Ecstasy, LSD

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo District Court on Thursday handed popular actress Erika Sawajiri a suspended prison term over the possession of Ecstasy and LSD, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 6).

The court handed Sawajiri, 33, an 18-month prison term, suspended for three years.

According to the indictment, Sawajiri possessed 0.199 grams of MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy, 0.601 grams of a liquid containing LSD and a slip of paper laced with LSD at her residence in Meguro Ward last November 16.

During the trial, Sawajiri admitted to the allegations.

The prosecution argued that Sawajiri began using cocaine and marijuana from the age of 19.

“She thought that if [her drug use] was not detected it would be fine. Her addition is strong,” the prosecution said.

After Sawajiri posted bail of 5 million yen in December, she entered a hospital for treatment. The defense said during the trial opening that “[she will be] strictly monitored for a relapse in the future.”

On Thursday morning, 915 people lined up to try to obtain one of the 19 available seats in the courtroom.