Erika Sawajiri received Ecstasy ‘from boyfriend’

TOKYO (TR) – The arrest of popular actress Erika Sawajiri over the weekend came as a result of an investigation into a club in Shibuya Ward, investigative sources tell told Sports Nippon (Nov. 18).

On Sunday, police sent Sawajiri, 33, to prosecutors over the alleged possession of 0.09 grams of MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy. At the time of her arrest on Saturday, she admitted to the allegations.

“I have been using illegal drugs for many years,” Sawajiri later told police. “MDMA is one that I’ve used before.”

The paper cited her lawyer in reported that she received the contraband “from her boyfriend.”

Special investigation

About one month before Sawajiri’s arrest, police used a tip to launch a special investigation centered on the organizers of a club in the Maruyamacho area of Shibuya Ward.

On November 10, officers responding to a tip apprehended Kazuma Yoshizawa, a 30-year-old trader in virtual currencies, at the club. Yoshizawa, who goes by the name KAZMAX, was later accused using of MDMA.

Last Friday, Sawajiri attended an event held at the same club. In footage provided by TBS News, the actress, attired in a muffler and glasses, is seen leaving her residence in Meguro Ward at around 9:00 p.m. that day.

Drank and danced

At least one witness told Fuji News Network (Nov. 18) that she drank alcohol and danced with other customers inside a VIP room.

At 8:43 a.m. the following morning, officers entered the residence and found two white capsules containing a powder inside an accessory case near the entrance.

An analysis of the contents of one of the capsules gave a positive result for MDMA, police said previously.

Police are now investigating how Sawajiri obtained the MDMA.