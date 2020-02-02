Erika Sawajiri admits to possession of Ecstasy, LSD at trial opening

TOKYO (TR) – Popular actress Erika Sawajiri admitted to possessing the illegal drugs Ecstasy and LSD at the opening of her trial in Tokyo last week, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 31).

At the Tokyo District Court on January 31, Sawajiri, 33, said that she had been unable to separate herself from “bad influences.”

She added, “In the future, I will live a life that does not include illegal drugs. I am not thinking of returning to being an actress.”

According to the indictment, Sawajiri possessed 0.199 grams of MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy, 0.601 grams of a liquid containing LSD and a slip of paper laced with LSD at her residence in Meguro Ward last November 16.

The prosecution, which is seeking an 18-month prison term, said that Sawajiri began using cocaine and marijuana from the age of 19. “She thought that if [her drug use] was not detected it would be fine. Her addition is strong,” the prosecution said.

After Sawajiri posted bail of 5 million yen in December, she entered a hospital for treatment. The defense said during the trial opening that “[she will be] strictly monitored for a relapse in the future.”

In 2004, Sawajiri took Newcomer of the Year at the Japan Academy Prize awards for her role in “Pacchigi!” She has subsequently appeared in a number of films, including “Shinjuku Swan” and “Helter Skelter.”

Sawajiri was scheduled to appear this year in the drama “Kirin ga Kuru (Awaiting Kirin)” for public broadcaster NHK. However, the broadcaster announced that she would be replaced following her arrest.