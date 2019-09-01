 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Emergency staff member accused of molesting woman at Yokohama station

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 1, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a emergency personnel member over the alleged molestation of a woman in Yokohama City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 31).

On Thursday, Akihito Kose, 21, allegedly grabbed the woman, 21, from behind at a ticket gate at Koganecho Station in Minato Ward. He then fondled her buttocks.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, police said.

“Since I was under the influence of alcohol, I do not know if I did it,” Kose told the Minami Police Station in denying the allegations.

After the incident, Kose fled the scene. However, he became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken at the station.

