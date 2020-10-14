 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ehime: Pair nabbed for posting posters showing positive coronavirus case

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 14, 2020

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police have arrested two men for allegedly posting notices showing a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Imabari City, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 14).

According to police, the suspects are Shota Noma, the manager of a second-hand shop, and Kenya Okamoto, an auto mechanic.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects, both 26, admitted to allegations of defamation upon their arrests on Tuesday.

Suspects posted the notices at a restaurant and other locations in Imabari City in July (Twitter)

On the night of July 24, Noma and Okamoto allegedly posted the notices at a restaurant and other locations in the Matsumotocho area of the city.

The notices showed two photographs of a man, aged in his 30s, and text indicating that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In August, the man lodged a complaint with police. The suspects became persons of interest in the case after police examined security camera footage.

