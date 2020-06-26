 Press "Enter" to skip to content

DNA analysis leads to arrest of man over alleged rape of girl 15 years ago

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 26, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police used a DNA analysis in the arrest of a 42-year-old man over the alleged rape of a high school girl 15 years ago, reports Fuji News Network (June 26).

In July 2005, Tsutomu Mitsugi allegedly threatened the girl, then 16, with a knife while he sexually assaulted her on a road in Atsugi City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of rape, Mitsugi denied the allegations. “I know nothing [about the matter],” the suspect said. He was sent to prosecutors on Friday.

Tsutomu Mitsugi (Twitter)

Mitsugi surfaced as a person of interest in the case after he became involved in another case in 2018. The results of a DNA analysis for evidence found at the crime scene in Atsugi proved to be a match for the suspect.

The statute of limitations for rape have expired. However, police plan to change the charges to rape resulting in death or injury, which has a statute of limitations of 15 years, in claiming that the victim suffers from a post-traumatic stress disorder.

Police plan to make the change before July 19.

