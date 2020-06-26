DNA analysis leads to arrest of man over alleged rape of girl 15 years ago

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police used a DNA analysis in the arrest of a 42-year-old man over the alleged rape of a high school girl 15 years ago, reports Fuji News Network (June 26).

In July 2005, Tsutomu Mitsugi allegedly threatened the girl, then 16, with a knife while he sexually assaulted her on a road in Atsugi City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of rape, Mitsugi denied the allegations. “I know nothing [about the matter],” the suspect said. He was sent to prosecutors on Friday.

Mitsugi surfaced as a person of interest in the case after he became involved in another case in 2018. The results of a DNA analysis for evidence found at the crime scene in Atsugi proved to be a match for the suspect.

The statute of limitations for rape have expired. However, police plan to change the charges to rape resulting in death or injury, which has a statute of limitations of 15 years, in claiming that the victim suffers from a post-traumatic stress disorder.

Police plan to make the change before July 19.