Decayed corpse found in suitcase at Lake Biwa

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a decayed corpse inside a suitcase in Hikone City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 17).

At around 2:15 p.m., an 83-year-old man living in the Satsumacho area found the suitcase along the shore of Lake Biwa.

After finding what he thought was an arm, he alerted a city staff member who contacted the Hikone Police Station.

According to police, the body was covered by a silver sheet inside the suitcase, which was missing one half of its shell.

Due to the stage of decay, the approximate age and gender of the person are not known.

In addition identifying the body, police are seeking the cause of death. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.