Cop resigns over illicit filming: ‘I have an interest in women’s underwear’

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police on Wednesday sent a 59-year-old officer to prosecutors over the alleged illicit filming of a girl inside a train.

According to the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 11), the officer, a manager in a community safety department, was also suspended for six months on Wednesday. However, he chose to retire from his post.

According to documents sent to prosecutors, the officer allegedly used a hidden camera to take dozens of tosatsu, or voyeur, photographs up the skirt of the girl while she was seated inside the train at around 7:30 a.m. on October 9.

“I’ve been doing this for several years,” he was quoted. “I have an interest in women’s underwear.”

During the investigation, police seized five small cameras from the officer. An examination of a personal computer belonging to him revealed about 350 videos and photographs of women’s underwear.

“It is truly regrettable that a management-level officer was arrested,” said Masaaki Oizumi, the chief of the Yamanashi Prefectural Police. “I would like to apologize to the victims and the citizens of the prefecture.”