Chilean authorities to question man over killing of Japanese woman

CHILE (TR) – Chilean investigative authorities said on Thursday that they plan to question a man over the disappearance of a female Japanese university student in France more than two years ago, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 29).

Between April 15 and 17, investigators plan to question Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 28, over the disappearance of Narumi Kurosaki, 21, who was enrolled at a university in Besancon, eastern France.

Kurosaki, a Tokyo native, was last known to have returned to her university dormitory with the suspect on December 4, 2016 after they ate at a restaurant on the outskirts of Besancon. Several students at her dormitory told police they heard a scream late that night.

Contreras returned to Chile on December 13 of that year. He is wanted by police in Besancon on suspicion of abducting and killing Kurosaki. He is also listed as wanted by Interpol.

The February, 2017, the Supreme Court of Chile rejected a request from French authorities to detain and hand over Contreras, citing “insufficient evidence.” The suspect had previously submitted a statement to the court denying that he killed Kurosaki.

Chilean investigators have agreed to allow French authorities to attend the questioning of Contreras in April. However, they will not be permitted to ask questions.

After Kurosaki disappeared, French investigators searched forests outside of Besancon and other locations. However, the searches failed to turn up any significant evidence.