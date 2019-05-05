Chiba: Woman may have assisted pair in dumping man’s corpse

CHIBA (TR) – Two men in custody over the alleged dumping of the body of a male acquaintance in Togane City earlier this year may have been assisted by a woman who had money-related problems with victim, police said, reports Fuji News Network (May 4).

Over the course of January 21 and the following day, Masayuki Shindo and Norio Oishi, both 69, allegedly buried the body of Gunsai Ouchi, 79, in a grove of trees in the Matsunogo area.

The suspects have told police that Ouchi died inside a vehicle that was traveling outside the prefecture.

Both suspects, who have been accused of abandoning a corpse, admit to the allegations. They were sent to prosecutors on Saturday.

Money-related problems

In the latest development, police have said Ouchi consulted with the police twice last year regarding money-related problems between him and an elderly woman.

The matter emerged on May 2, when Shindo visited a police box in Chiba City. “It became painful to keep silent,” the suspect told police in confessing to the crime.

During questioning, Shindo said that Ouchi’s body was carried by car to the grove. A shovel was then used to dig a hole.

Officers using information provided by Shindo found Ouchi’s body at a depth of more than 20 centimeters on May 3. The body was clothed and wearing shoes.

Police believe that the woman also traveled inside the vehicle during the dumping of the body. However, investigators have been unable to contact her.

Police have also revealed that the vehicle was later taken to a scrap yard in Wakaba Ward, Chiba City. Investigators believe it was likely an attempt to destroy evidence.