Chiba: Man left corpse of father under floorboards of residence

CHIBA (TR) – As a part of an investigation launched after the discovery of skeletal remains at a scrap wood yard in Shiroi City earlier this year, police have arrested a 47-year-old man for abandoning the body of his father, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 14).

On January 22, an employee of the yard reported the discovery of the bones. Officers arriving at the scene confirmed the presence of a skull wrapped in a blue plastic sheet.

In the latest development, police on Thursday announced the arrest of Keietsu Hasegawa for allegedly abandoning the corpse of his father, Yoshihisa, under the floorboards near the kitchen of a residence in Shiroi in 2017 after he died.

After committing the crime, the suspect moved to another residence. A demolition crew later moved the scrap wood containing the body from the residence to the yard.

Hasegawa admits to the allegations. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the suspect’s father.