Chiba: Skeletal remains found at scrap wood yard

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 23, 2019

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains at a scrap wood yard in Shiroi City on Tuesday, reports NHK (Jan. 22).

At around noon, an employee of the yard tipped off police, saying “human bones appear to be inside a portion of processed wood.”

Officers arriving at the scene confirmed the presence of a skull wrapped in a blue plastic sheet. The gender and approximate age are not known.

The material that was processed came from a storehouse in Chiba that is owned by a real estate company.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the remains.

