Chiba: Skeletal remains found at scrap wood yard

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains at a scrap wood yard in Shiroi City on Tuesday, reports NHK (Jan. 22).
At around noon, an employee of the yard tipped off police, saying “human bones appear to be inside a portion of processed wood.”
Officers arriving at the scene confirmed the presence of a skull wrapped in a blue plastic sheet. The gender and approximate age are not known.
The material that was processed came from a storehouse in Chiba that is owned by a real estate company.
Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the remains.