Chiba: Man in custody over disappearance of wife ‘buried her at beach’

CHIBA (TR) – A 47-year-old man in custody in connection with the disappearance of his wife earlier this year has admitted to stabbing her and dumping her body, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 28).

“I stabbed her in my car and buried her at the beach,” police quoted 47-year-old Yo Ono.

The beach is in Hokota City, Ibaraki Prefecture. The body of the woman, a 32-year-old resident of Inzai City, has not yet been found, police said.

On March 9, the woman’s family reported her missing with police. Thereafter, investigators found her vehicle parked at a park in Narita City.

Inside the vehicle were bloodstains, which led police to believe she was the victim of foul play.

Last week, police arrested Ono for fraudulently using his wife’s name for the registration document for a vehicle he purchased for himself in January.

“I thought that I would have custody of my child if my wife were gone”

Ono, once a member of the Gunma Prefectural Police, is a resident of

Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture. The couple has one child.

At the time of his wife’s disappearance, they were living separately and believed to have been fighting over custody of the child.

Prior to Ono’s arrest, he told police under voluntary questioning, “I thought that I [would have custody of] my child if my wife were gone. I wanted to talk [to her] about custody.”

During a search of his residence, police found his wife’s driver’s license, a knife and hair smeared with blood.