Chiba police arrest husband of woman missing since March

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested the husband of a woman from Inzai City who went missing earlier this earlier, report Kyodo News (Oct. 23).

On March 9, the family of the woman, 32, reported her missing with police. Thereafter, police found her vehicle parked at a park in Narita City.

Inside the vehicle were bloodstains, which have led police to believe she was the victim of foul play.

On Friday, police arrested the husband of the woman, 47-year-old Yo Ono, for fraudulently using his wife’s name for the registration document for a vehicle he purchased for himself in January.

Ono, once a member of the Gunma Prefectural Police, is a resident of Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture. At the time of his wife’s disappearance, he was living separately from her, police said.

Police are continuing the investigation to learn what he knows about his wife’s disappearance.