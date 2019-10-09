Chiba: Illegal pachinko parlor funded organized crime

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have busted a pachinko parlor operating illegally in Ichihara City that is believed to have funded organized crime, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 8).

Early Tuesday, officers raided parlor Seven and arrested manager Hiroshi Amagasa on suspicion of providing customers with gambling on pachi suro machines deemed illegal.

At the time of of the raid, there were about 10 male customers inside. Officers also seized about 50 machines and 1.6 million yen in cash, which is believed to be proceeds from the business.

A security camera system was in place to monitor customers entering and exiting the premises.

Police are now investigating whether a portion of the revenue from the business was funneled to a criminal syndicate.