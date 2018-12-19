Chiba: Ex-driver accused of murdering Japanese language school director

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested the former driver of the managing director of a Japanese language school over his murder in Sakura City last month, reports TBS News (Dec. 19).

According to police, Kazuhiko Takano, 54, fatally assaulted Jiro Iwai, 75, inside the residence of the victim, located on the 29th floor of a building in the Yukarigaoka area sometime between 1:00 a.m. on November 23 and 1:30 p.m. on November 25.

The suspect also stole 200,000 yen in cash, police said.

Takano, who has been accused of robbery and murder, denies the allegations. “I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted.

Iwai was the managing director of the International School of Funabashi, which has about 600 students. Takano, who is believed to have regularly visited the residence, was employed as the managing director’s driver between October of last year and March.

On the afternoon of November 25, a female employee of the school entered the residence of Iwai and found him collapsed and bleeding from the head.

Officers from the Sakura Police Station arriving at the scene found Iwai lying face-up. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The female employee entered the residence after the director dropped out of contact for an extended period.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.