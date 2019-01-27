Chiba cops: Skeletal remains found at scrap yard came from under home

CHIBA (TR) – Following the discovery of skeletal remains at a scrap wood yard in Shiroi City last week, police have revealed that the body came from beneath a residence, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 25).

On January 22, an employee of the yard reported the discovery of the bones. Officers arriving at the scene confirmed the presence of a skull wrapped in a blue plastic sheet.

The gender and approximate age are not known, police said at the time.

In the latest development, police have revealed that the remains came from the demolition of a residence in Shiroi. The remains were beneath floorboards near the kitchen of the residence, police said.

Police are still seeking to confirm the identity of the remains.