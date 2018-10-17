Boy, 17, cracked skull of acquaintance with bat ‘out of jealousy’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a teenage boy who seriously injured a male acquaintance by striking him with a metal baseball bat in Kita Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 17).

In August, the boy, a 17-year-old carpenter’s apprentice, allegedly swung the bat at the head of the boy, also 17, at a park, causing a skull fracture, police said.

According to police, the suspect saw the victim talking to his girlfriend at a summer festival in Arakawa Ward two months before the incident. He then summoned him to the park.

“When I saw him getting along with her, I acted out of jealousy,” the suspect told police.

The suspect is also a member of the motorcycle gang Komagome-ikka, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the assault.