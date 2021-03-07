AV producer accused of upload of uncensored content online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the president of an adult video (AV) production company over the alleged upload of illegal content to a sales site last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 5).

On December 9, Yoichiro Shimada, 40, allegedly worked with executive Yukari Suzuki, also 40, to upload an unscensored film to the site FC2 Content Market Adult.

The film, starring Fukanyan (whose real name is Tadamasa Fukazawa), did not include the obfuscation of genitalia, which is required by law.

Fukazawa, 38, was also arrested in the case. He and Shimada admit to the allegations. However, Suzuki has declined to comment.

According to police, Shimada uses Twitter and dating apps to recuit performers for the AV films made by his company.

Over a 29-month period through February, the company has uploaded at least 4,250 illegal films to the internet. The films sell for between 1,000 yen and 10,000 yen each.

Revenue from the films has totaled about 660 million yen over that period, police said.