Another yakuza nabbed in Fuchu gun-possession case

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested another member of a yakuza syndicate over the possession of 10 guns and ammunition found inside the dormitory of a construction company in Fuchu City earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (July 25).

Police have accused Takuya Uryu, a 38-year-old member of a third-tier gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai, of possessing two revolvers, 8 automatic pistols and 233 rounds of ammunition found inside a suitcase placed in one room of the dormitory on April 10.

Charles Aron Mitra, a 29-year-old Filipino national, once lived in the room while employed with a subcontractor of the construction company. In taking care of his dismissal, management discovered the contraband.

Four days after the discovery, Mitra surrendered to police at a station in Fuchu. Police subsequently arrested him and the 40-year-old president of the subcontractor for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. Both persons have since been released.

On June 14, Uryu fled Japan for Korea via Haneda Airport. Police did not divulge whether the suspect, who has also been accused of aggravated possession under the firearms law, admits to the allegations.

Earlier this month, police arrested two other Sumiyoshi-kai members as a part of the investigation. Police are seeking the whereabouts of a fourth Sumiyoshi-kai member, 48-year-old Seigo Okazaki, an executive in the gang who is believed to have given instructions regarding the weapons.